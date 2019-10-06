Impact Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (IMX)

Impact (CURRENCY:IMX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, Impact has traded down 72.7% against the US dollar. One Impact coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Impact has a total market cap of $17,803.00 and $79.00 worth of Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Impact Profile

Impact (CRYPTO:IMX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2017. Impact’s total supply is 110,630,546 coins. Impact’s official Twitter account is @Impact_IMX. Impact’s official website is www.impact-coin.org.

Impact Coin Trading

Impact can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impact directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impact should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

