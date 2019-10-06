Incent Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,612.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Incent token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001734 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Tidex, Livecoin and Bittrex. In the last week, Incent has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Incent has a total market cap of $6.46 million and approximately $13,612.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Incent Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,571 tokens. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Livecoin, Tidex and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

