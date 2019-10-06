Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INCY. Guggenheim set a $101.00 price objective on Incyte and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Incyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered Incyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Incyte from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.05.

NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.87. 650,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,196. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 91.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Incyte had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $529.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,724 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $146,660.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,597 shares in the company, valued at $23,615,176.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,183 shares of company stock valued at $9,094,694. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Incyte by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

