Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INCY. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.05.

INCY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.87. The stock had a trading volume of 650,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 91.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.86. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $529.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.57 million. Incyte had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $146,660.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,615,176.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $76,633.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,183 shares of company stock worth $9,094,694 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,441,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,651,720,000 after acquiring an additional 306,066 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Incyte by 76.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,210,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,891 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Incyte by 3,415.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,784 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Incyte by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,150,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,728,000 after acquiring an additional 135,914 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Incyte by 133.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,962,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,310 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

