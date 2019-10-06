Ink Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,451.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. Ink has a market cap of $1.81 million and $4,451.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Exmo, LBank and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00192002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.45 or 0.01024796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00027129 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00090692 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ink’s official website is ink.one. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Gate.io, Coinnest, Coinrail, EXX, Exrates, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, HitBTC, TOPBTC, LBank, CoinBene and Exmo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

