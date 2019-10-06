INO COIN (INO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,687.00

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. INO COIN has a market cap of $285.69 million and $7,687.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN token can currently be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00019996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00192376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.91 or 0.01031986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00027144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00091311 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

