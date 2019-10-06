Insider Buying: Ecofibre Limited (ASX:EOF) Insider Buys 5,148,223 Shares of Stock

Ecofibre Limited (ASX:EOF) insider Barry Lambert purchased 5,148,223 shares of Ecofibre stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$1,323,093.31 ($938,364.05).

Shares of ASX:EOF traded up A$0.04 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting A$3.12 ($2.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,799 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a market cap of $965.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.82.

Ecofibre Company Profile

Ecofibre Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and distributing hemp products in the United States and Australia. The company offers protein powders, dehulled hemp seeds, hemp seed oil, tinctures, and gel capsules. It also produces hemp nutraceutical products for human and pet consumption, as well as topical creams and salves; and develops hemp related fiber products.

