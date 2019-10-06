Internet of People (IOP) Market Capitalization Achieves $146,156.00

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Internet of People coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, CoinBene, BiteBTC and Upbit. In the last seven days, Internet of People has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Internet of People has a market cap of $146,156.00 and approximately $51.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet of People alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000655 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded up 71.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000092 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

IOP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2014. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet of People’s official website is iop.global.

Buying and Selling Internet of People

Internet of People can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, BiteBTC, CoinBene, Bleutrade, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet of People and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.