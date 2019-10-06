iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Companies

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $64.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $75.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on iRobot in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

Get iRobot alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.70. 458,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. iRobot has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.31.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.96 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, Director Mohamad Ali sold 780 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $47,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,063.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in iRobot by 1,217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,314,000 after buying an additional 880,468 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 737.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 844,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,376,000 after buying an additional 743,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iRobot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,747,000 after buying an additional 267,663 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,932,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth about $12,892,000.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.