Jarvis+ (JAR) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.16 Million

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Jarvis+ token can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $426,723.00 and $1.16 million worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,876,799 tokens. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.

Jarvis+ Token Trading

Jarvis+ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

