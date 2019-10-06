Jarvis+ Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Jarvis+ has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $416,645.00 and approximately $1.07 million worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,876,799 tokens. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com.

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

