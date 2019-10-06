JET8 Reaches Market Cap of $321,955.00 (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, JET8 has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. One JET8 token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. JET8 has a total market cap of $321,955.00 and $96.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JET8 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00192350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.01035384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00026966 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00090885 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

JET8 Token Profile

JET8’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,285,259 tokens. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JET8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JET8 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.