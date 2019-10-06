JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on JCOM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J2 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of JCOM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.00. 214,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,119. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $92.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.80.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $218,519.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $156,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in J2 Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,142,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,513,000 after acquiring an additional 135,857 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J2 Global by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 920,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,647,000 after acquiring an additional 48,701 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in J2 Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 775,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in J2 Global by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 755,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,185,000 after acquiring an additional 50,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in J2 Global by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 595,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,588,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

