Joint Ventures Trading Up 42.3% This Week (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 51% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $39,711.00 and approximately $704.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 42.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00191735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.01026289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026513 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00090615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures’ launch date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,128,085 tokens. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures.

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.