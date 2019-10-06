JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $131.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JPM. Buckingham Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.62. 9,142,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,898,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $120.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754,332 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745,215 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,601.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,973,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,575,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,575 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

