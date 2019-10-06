KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KZMYY. Zacks Investment Research raised KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. 5,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,491. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.51. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

