Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 12,755.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,539,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527,608 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Kimco Realty worth $28,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth about $28,644,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,187,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,383 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 226.3% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,534,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,361 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,799,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,682,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,619,000 after purchasing an additional 630,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.49.

KIM opened at $20.50 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $284.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.96 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 77.24%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $100,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,550.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

