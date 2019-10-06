Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $719.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will post sales of $719.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $732.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $703.80 million. Kirby posted sales of $704.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.04 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Kirby from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Shares of KEX traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.99. 317,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,841. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.20. Kirby has a 12 month low of $60.63 and a 12 month high of $86.44.

In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 6,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $483,115.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 9,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $745,692.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,429.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,508 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,023 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Kirby by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kirby by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 386,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Kirby by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.