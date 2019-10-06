KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.41. 4,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,028. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71.

About KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

