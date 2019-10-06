Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

KOSS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. 2,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 million, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. Koss has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 2.89%.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

