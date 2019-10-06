Krios Tops 1-Day Volume of $56,590.00 (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. Krios has a total market cap of $4.94 million and $56,590.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Krios has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Krios token can currently be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00191620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.18 or 0.01027610 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00027569 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00090123 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Krios Token Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,689,798 tokens. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

