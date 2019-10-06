Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ KLIC traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 253,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,706. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $127.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,282,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,696,000 after acquiring an additional 99,817 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,835,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,381,000 after acquiring an additional 48,804 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,170,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,293,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,166,000 after acquiring an additional 314,209 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.