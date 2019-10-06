LatiumX (LATX) Trading 89.2% Lower This Week

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. LatiumX has a total market capitalization of $20,178.00 and approximately $47,797.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LatiumX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Livecoin and YoBit. In the last week, LatiumX has traded 89.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00191311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.01026680 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00027889 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00090388 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LatiumX Token Profile

LatiumX’s launch date was August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,916,472 tokens. LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LatiumX is latium.org.

LatiumX Token Trading

LatiumX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LatiumX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LatiumX using one of the exchanges listed above.

