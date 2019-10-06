Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $59.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,532,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,897. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average is $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 13.93.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. Lennar had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 499.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.