LEOcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $2,005.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEOcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, LEOxChange, Livecoin and C-CEX. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,933.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.04 or 0.02166385 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.60 or 0.02803005 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00691227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00696891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00057025 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00460136 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012707 BTC.

LEOcoin Coin Profile

LEOcoin (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 129,367,839 coins and its circulating supply is 121,010,421 coins. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org.

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Livecoin, Bit-Z, LEOxChange and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

