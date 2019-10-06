Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Level One Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Level One Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price target on Level One Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Level One Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

LEVL stock opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $189.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 8.38%.

In related news, Director Barbara E. Allushuski purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Bellinson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,750 shares of company stock worth $277,833 in the last 90 days. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Level One Bancorp by 476.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Level One Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Level One Bancorp by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Level One Bancorp by 6,245.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 31,227 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

