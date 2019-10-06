LHT (LHT) Price Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. LHT has a market capitalization of $202,166.00 and approximately $4,081.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005491 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

