Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LILAK. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of LILAK traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 408,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,638. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $21.93.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $982.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 302.9% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

