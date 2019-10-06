Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $120.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LSI. Raymond James boosted their target price on Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a hold rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Life Storage from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Life Storage currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.57.

LSI traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $106.42. The company had a trading volume of 403,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,548. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $88.92 and a 12-month high of $107.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.04.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.96 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.60%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 3,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,485,608.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Lannon sold 2,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $206,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,124,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $679,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 78.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 228.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

