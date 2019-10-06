Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Cap Reaches $8.07 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00026322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.07 million and $2.94 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00691227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000704 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00017039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000582 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

