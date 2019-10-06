Liquidity Network Price Hits $0.0295 on Major Exchanges (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDEX. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $105,215.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded up 40.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00192222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.79 or 0.01035007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00027753 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00090105 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network was first traded on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

