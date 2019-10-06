LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LOGM. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price objective on shares of LogMeIn and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of LogMeIn from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogMeIn from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LogMeIn currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.11.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

Shares of LogMeIn stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.01. 389,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,610. LogMeIn has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $96.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LogMeIn will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other LogMeIn news, Director Steven J. Benson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 7,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $498,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LogMeIn by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,906,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,048,000 after buying an additional 359,569 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in LogMeIn by 21.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,057,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,592,000 after buying an additional 363,552 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in LogMeIn by 2.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,519,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,720,000 after buying an additional 33,365 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in LogMeIn by 10.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,082,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,731,000 after buying an additional 103,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in LogMeIn by 331.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 878,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,757,000 after buying an additional 675,205 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

See Also: Buy Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.