LoyalCoin (LYL) Price Tops $0.0005

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LoyalCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LoyalCoin has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $139.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00193199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.77 or 0.01015547 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00024104 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00090757 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LoyalCoin Coin Profile

LoyalCoin’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LoyalCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoyalCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

