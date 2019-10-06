Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

MX has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE MX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,404. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $205.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 8,389 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $92,027.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $149,293 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.