MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

MMYT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of MakeMyTrip and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

MakeMyTrip stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 64,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,130. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.94 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. MakeMyTrip’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 18.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,607,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,664,000 after purchasing an additional 411,306 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 98.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,599,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,622 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,661,000 after purchasing an additional 157,753 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 49.5% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 907,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,044,000 after buying an additional 300,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

