Maker (MKR) One Day Volume Hits $12.32 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, Maker has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $434.33 million and $12.32 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $434.33 or 0.05449932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, CoinMex, Ethfinex and Kyber Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038141 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001083 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HitBTC, CoinMex, Switcheo Network, IDEX, Gate.io, Bibox, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, OasisDEX, BitMart, Kucoin, Radar Relay, OKEx and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.