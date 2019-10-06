Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MARINE PRODUCTS is the third-largest distributor of sterndrive powerboats in the U.S. The company designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats and Robalo outboard offshore fishing boats, and continues to diversify its product line through product innovation and strategic acquisition. With premium brands and a solid capital structure, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Marine Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

MPX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,170. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $481.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Marine Products had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Marine Products will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

