MassGrid Market Capitalization Hits $1.09 Million (MGD)

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. One MassGrid coin can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, ChaoEX and QBTC. MassGrid has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $7.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MassGrid has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MassGrid alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,934.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.90 or 0.02170833 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.07 or 0.02803702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00690610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00696130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00057177 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00453350 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012770 BTC.

MassGrid Profile

MGD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 136,232,466 coins and its circulating supply is 74,822,809 coins. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MassGrid’s official website is www.massgrid.com. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid.

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CoinEx and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MassGrid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MassGrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MassGrid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.