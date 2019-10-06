Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Receives $47.62 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.62.

MDLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Medallia in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Get Medallia alerts:

In other Medallia news, Director Douglas M. Leone purchased 399,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.12 per share, with a total value of $11,227,331.80. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 1,765,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $34,470,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of MDLA traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.80. 973,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,441. Medallia has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medallia will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.