MediBloc Achieves Market Cap of $20.12 Million (MED)

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, MediBloc has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc has a total market capitalization of $20.12 million and $280,165.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc token can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MediBloc alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,981.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.32 or 0.02149732 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.73 or 0.02769711 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00688796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00691803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00056947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00452271 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012660 BTC.

MediBloc Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MediBloc’s official website is medibloc.org/en. The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc.

Buying and Selling MediBloc

MediBloc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.