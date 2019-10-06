MEET.ONE Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. One MEET.ONE token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $310,584.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00192222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.79 or 0.01035007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00027753 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00090105 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE.

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

