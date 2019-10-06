Metal One Day Volume Reaches $4.78 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. Metal has a market cap of $18.85 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00004663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Upbit, Huobi and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Metal Token Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,483,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tidex, IDEX, Kyber Network, OKEx, Upbit, Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

