Metaverse ETP One Day Volume Tops $15.98 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $35.95 million and $15.98 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00005853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, TOPBTC, QBTC and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.98 or 0.02163161 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00057125 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012626 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 107.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 82.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 76,710,207 coins and its circulating supply is 76,710,081 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Coinsuper, HitBTC, CoinBene, RightBTC, Bit-Z, QBTC and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

