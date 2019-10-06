Metronome (MET) Price Tops $0.57 on Exchanges

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00007205 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.94, $20.33, $33.94 and $7.50. Metronome has a market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $231,105.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00192495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.01027458 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027706 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00090470 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome launched on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,348,036 coins and its circulating supply is 9,585,912 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $33.94, $13.77, $50.98, $10.39, $18.94, $24.68, $20.33, $51.55, $5.60, $7.50 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.