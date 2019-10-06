MineBee Market Cap Achieves $79.24 Million (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, MineBee has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. MineBee has a total market cap of $79.24 million and approximately $36,416.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MineBee token can now be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00191735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.01026289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026513 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00090615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,081,855 tokens. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for MineBee is minebee.io. MineBee’s official message board is medium.com/minebee.

MineBee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MineBee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.

