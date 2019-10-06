Minereum (MNE) Market Capitalization Reaches $34,260.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Minereum has a total market cap of $34,260.00 and $202.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. In the last week, Minereum has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00192376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.91 or 0.01031986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00027144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00091311 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum was first traded on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 7,068,100 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com.

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.