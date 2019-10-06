Miners’ Reward Token (MRT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $384.00

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Miners’ Reward Token token can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Miners’ Reward Token has traded 57% lower against the U.S. dollar. Miners’ Reward Token has a market cap of $91,021.00 and approximately $384.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00191876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.01029122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00090998 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Miners’ Reward Token Token Profile

Miners’ Reward Token launched on March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Miners’ Reward Token is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform.

Buying and Selling Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Miners’ Reward Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Miners’ Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

