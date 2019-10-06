Mithril Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $9.25 million and $1.23 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, DigiFinex, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007673 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011176 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000555 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,279,402 tokens. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BitForex, OKEx, CoinExchange, Ethfinex, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Bithumb, LBank, HitBTC and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

