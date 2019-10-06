Monolith Trading Up 14.2% This Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00004472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Livecoin. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $11.48 million and approximately $430.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038659 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.98 or 0.05410930 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001121 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Monolith Profile

TKN is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,592,044 tokens. Monolith's official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith's official website is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

