Morgan Stanley Cuts People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Price Target to $17.00

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of People’s United Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.80.

NASDAQ:PBCT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,149,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,681. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $18.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $454.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

People’s United Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Hoyt sold 14,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $229,491.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $405,451.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,851,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,607,000 after purchasing an additional 466,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,944,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,936,000 after purchasing an additional 372,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,011,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,333 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in People’s United Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,643,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,925,000 after purchasing an additional 166,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,072,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,338,000 after purchasing an additional 105,930 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

